Pretoria woman arrested after pointing firearm at mother of three over ownership of dog

Pretoria - A woman is expected to appear in court on Monday after pulling a firearm on a mother of three over the ownership of a dog.

"I had a very nasty experience today [Sunday]," said Pearl Motsipe, who had a firearm pulled on her by a 44-year-old woman.

Motsipe's two sons were walking their pitbull, Kayla, in the streets of Sinoville on Sunday afternoon when they were approached by a community member who questioned them about the ownership of the dog.

"My sons took the pitbull for a stroll. The older one [15] taught the younger one how to walk the dog. They got stopped by a lady who asked them about the dog and they said it was their dog."

READ: Woman seriously injured in attack by five dogs

Motsipe said the woman took pictures of her sons and the dog and posted them to a community group on Facebook warning about "suspicious men".

The post reads: "Two men. Walking with the dog with two ties. Looks very suspicious in jan bantjies [sic]."



'Heated' situation

"My two sons came home and the older one said we had some trouble," she said.

"The police came [a short while later] and said they got a call saying there were two suspicious men with a dog.

"I said: 'This is my dog, this is my house; these are my kids… Am I not allowed to own a dog?'"

Shortly after, more people appeared outside Motsipe's house.

She said the situation got "quite heated" with one woman telling Motsipe to "shut up".

"She told me to shut up and then she pulled a gun on me," Motsipe said.

"My head keeps on racing. When she pulled the gun, I was so terrified. I was with my son and I can't stop thinking about what could have happened," she said.

"We are still trying to make sense about the incident... I'm really traumatised as my mind can't get off seeing the gun pointed at me at close range."

Motsipe said she was thankful to her neighbours, who came to her aid and told the police she was a resident in the community and she owned a dog.

"We are about four black families who live in the area. But all my neighbours helped and explained [to the police that] it is my dog," she said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident.

"A 44-year-old woman was arrested today [Sunday] and charged with pointing of firearm. She will appear at Pretoria North Magistrate's Court tomorrow [Monday]," he said.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter