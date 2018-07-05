 

Pretoria woman finds murdered husband’s body in the garden

2018-07-05 15:58

Michelle Nortje

Ronald Moreland and wife Lize. (Photo: Supplied)

A Pretoria woman is shattered after finding her husband’s body in the garden of their home in a security village.

After arriving at their house in the security village Christopher’s Place in Olympus, Pretoria, at around 5.45pm on Monday, Lize Moreland started looking for her husband, Ronald (46).

Not finding him in the house, she went into the garden and came across his bloodied body.

“My dad was lying face down in the grass when my mom found him,” Ronald’s stepdaughter, Larochelle Nel (23), told YOU’s sister magazine Huisgenoot. “There was blood everywhere. Cable ties had been fastened around his neck.”

Larochelle says it’s suspected he was killed by a blow to the back of the head.

“There was a blood trail from the porch to the lawn,” she says. “They must’ve dragged him out onto the lawn.”

Ronald leaves behind Lize, Larochelle and his stepson, Martin (25). Ronald and Martin had run a business together.

The family are awaiting the results of an autopsy. No suspects have been identified yet.

Nothing was stolen from the home and the family can’t think of any suspects.

“Nothing makes sense. We have no answers,” Larochelle says. She says police are investigating footprints found outside the gate.

Martin and Larochelle’s husband, Danie, saw fingerprints on the gate when they were taking pictures of the scene. Those are the only clues they have so far, she says.

The family are still in a state of shock.

“My mom isn’t coping well,” Larochelle says. “She’s lost half her soul. She’s angry.”

Ronald and Lize had been married for 18 years.

“I’m okay right now,” Larochelle says. “I’m trying to be strong but it’s hard. He was my dad. I’ve known him since I was six years old. He raised me.”

