Prima facie evidence against City of Tshwane chief of staff, says Msimanga

City of Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp has resigned after being asked to do so by Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, following revelations around her appointment and qualifications.

News24 reported on Wednesday that Aucamp was appointed to the position, in which she earns an annual salary of R1.2m, even though she did not have the required qualifications.

On Thursday evening, Msimanga announced that Aucamp had tendered her resignation at his behest, just a day after she was placed on special leave. An investigation had also been initiated to probe her appointment and the qualifications she listed on an assessment form for the position.

READ: City of Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigns

"I note that Ms Marietha Aucamp has formally tendered her resignation from her position as the chief of staff in the office of the executive mayor of Tshwane after having been asked to do so," said Msimanga on Thursday evening.

"We note that following the revelations that have come to the fore, the prima facie evidence before us and the controversy surrounding the matter, as the executive mayor, I had no option but to ask her to resign."

News24 is in possession of a report that indicates Msimanga was part of the interview panel alongside member of the mayoral committee Cilliers Brink and then acting city manager Lindiwe Kwele.

Highest interview score

The City has admitted that it had not applied for a waiver for Aucamp, in line with the Local Government Act.

Selby Bokaba, the executive director for strategic communications for the Tshwane, said Aucamp applied for the job and was shortlisted for the vacant position in October 2016. She was selected "as the most suitable candidate for appointment".

"She came out highest on the panel members' scores."

He said Aucamp had 16 years of managerial experience.

Aucamp, in a scant one-and-a-half-page CV, does not state her qualifications. She only states that she was acting chief of staff in Msimanga's office and that she previously worked as the chief whip of the DA in the Tshwane metro.

Her references include the DA's federal chairperson James Selfe.

Public Protector's report

In what is referred to as the "assessment centre personal information sheet", dated October 10, 2016, it is stated that Aucamp has a B-Tech.

It is unclear who filled out the form but when asked, Aucamp could not explain to News24 why that was included on the sheet.

The ANC in Tshwane has called on the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to release her findings into Aucamp's appointment.

READ: Tshwane ANC calls on Public Protector to release findings on city's chief of staff

ANC leader in the Tshwane council Mapiti Matsena said Mkhwebane had received submissions from the party as far back as 2016.

ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the party intended opening a fraud case against Aucamp and called on Msimanga to resign.

On Wednesday the EFF in Tshwane interrupted a mayoral committee sitting, calling for Aucamp's immediate dismissal.

The party's Tshwane chairperson Benjamin Disoloane said in a statement that members of the EFF had staged a peaceful protest at the sitting.

In calling for her dismissal, the EFF said it wanted Aucamp to pay back the salary that she has received since September 2016.



