Primedia Broadcasting condemns 'vicious personal attacks' against Karima Brown

Primedia Broadcasting, owner of Talk Radio 702, has
expressed outrage at the "vicious personal attacks" on veteran
journalist Karima Brown by EFF supporters.
This follows rape and other threats against Brown,
allegedly by EFF supporters, as a result of a message she posted on the EFF's
WhatsApp group. Brown mistakenly posted an editorial brief meant for
journalists, regarding a story about the EFF's "Breakfast with the
elderly" function.
She wrote, "Keep an eye out for this. Who are
these elders. Are they all male and how are they chosen. Keep watching brief
(sic)."
In response, EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted a
screenshot of her message with her cellphone number,
News24 reported.
He tweeted, "Karima Brown is sending moles to
our breakfast with the elders tomorrow, she incidentally sends the message to
the @EFFSouthAfrica media WhatsApp group
and deleted it immediately."
Twitter removed the thread on Wednesday night, with
the message: "This Tweet is no longer available as it violated the Twitter
rules."
EFF supporters apparently attacked her, calling her
a "whore" and "a bitch" and threatening her with rape.
This followed a statement by the EFF condemning
Brown and calling her an ANC operative.
Malema later said that no one should be threatened
with rape, but has refused to back down on his comments about Brown.
On Wednesday, the South African National Editors
Forum (Sanef) condemned the EFF's attacks on Brown and said this was not the
first time that women had been attacked by the party's supporters,
News24 reported.
"If the EFF leadership has evidence and/or
concerns about Brown or any other member of the media they must deal with this
in the correct forum including the Broadcasting Complaints Commission for Radio
and Television and online or the Press Ombudsman/Council for Print and Online,"
Sanef said.
"From a Sanef position there is empirical
evidence to show that when senior party leaders and politicians muzzle
journalists, their supporters follow in their footsteps."
Sanef has approached the Equality Court in its efforts
to stop the EFF's attacks on journalists, especially women.
'Appalled'
In a statement on Wednesday, Primedia also
condemned the EFF's attacks on Brown. Brown hosts
The Karima Brown Show on
702. The station is owned by Primedia.
"Primedia Broadcasting is appalled at the
vicious personal attacks against one of its presenters, Karima Brown. 702 has
always stood for open debate and the contestation of ideas. We fiercely guard
and protect our presenters' and callers' right to freedom of expression as protected
in the Constitution and as a signatory to the Broadcasting Complaints
Commission of South Africa's (BCCSA) code of Conduct. It is something that we,
as 702, will defend.
"The spate of recent attacks on media
professionals is not only detestable, it also places undue pressure on those
working in the media," the company said in a statement.
It added that, the "threats" were being
viewed "in a serious light", especially in the "highly charged
environment ahead of the forthcoming elections".
"These threats are being viewed in a serious
light as well as being regarded as inflammatory and as a threat to Karima's
safety."
COO of Primedia Broadcasting Karl Gostner said: "We
appeal for the threats against Karima to stop. It inhibits her and other
journalists from doing their work. Attacks of this nature, are a threat to our
democratic space."