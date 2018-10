Gauteng's Department of Education intends to suspend six officials suspected of involvement in a cash-for-posts scandal, including a teacher and a principal, two general assistants and two human resources personnel.

"It is alleged that the implicated officials facilitated permanent appointments of the two general assistants and subsequently demanded that they deposit substantial amounts into the [teacher's] bank account," department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Friday.

Mabona said an investigation was conducted after an anonymous tip-off.

He added that one official was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly bribing an investigating officer and the person appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Notices of intention to place the officials on precautionary suspension were expected to be served on Friday, Mabona said.

Provincial MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that, according to information at their disposal, interviews were held in June.

"However, the said [general assistants] received backdated salary payments of over R13 000 respectively. As according to their appointment letters, they were appointed with effect from 1 April 2018 in the system.

"We strongly condemn any criminal acts, which seek to undermine the dignity of the department. This should serve as a deterrent. All officials who might be involved in corruption will face the full might of the law," Lesufi said.