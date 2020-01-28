 

Principal removed from post as probe continues into death of Grade 9 pupil Laticia Jansen

2020-01-28 21:01

Azarrah Karrim

Laticia Princes Jansen (Supplied)

Laticia Princes Jansen (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The principal of the Graceland Education Centre, which murdered Grade 9 pupil Laticia Princes Jansen attended, has been moved to another post with immediate effect.

According to Gauteng basic education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, principal Patricia Peters was "precautionary removed from the school with immediate effect" and would report to the district office from Wednesday.

Her move to the new post is precautionary pending the finalisation of an investigation into Jansen's horrific death.

She was found stabbed, raped and burnt to death last Wednesday. Jansen and some of her peers had allegedly been left behind by the school's scholar transport earlier that day and had walked home, News24 reported.

Her body was found in a nearby bush in Elsburg, Germiston, two days later.

"We were informed that Laticia and a group of learners from Dukathole in Germiston were on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, left behind by the departmental scholar transport and unfortunately had to turn back home," Mabona said.

"It seems Laticia was left behind by her peers while walking back home, apparently after complaining about a heavy school bag, which she was trying to fix. Accordingly, that was the last time she was seen by her peers."

Jansen's anxious grandmother reported her missing on Thursday, News24 previously reported.

When her grandmother reported to the school, it was confirmed to her that Laticia had been absent on the day she went missing, News24 previously reported.

Gauteng Basic Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi also terminated the scholar transportation the school used, which was accused of leaving pupils behind on the day Jansen went missing.

"A new scholar transport service provider has been appointed to transport learners to and from school effectively," Mabona said.

Read more on:    panyaza lesufi  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tshwane speaker adamant she followed the law to the letter

2020-01-28 20:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'She's innocent' - Kwahlelwa kidnapping accused's supporters gather outside court
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:51 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:44 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four lucky winners on Tuesday 2020-01-28 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 