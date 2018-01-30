Principal, teachers implicated in high school sex video removed - Lesufi

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says three officials and teachers implicated in videos and pictures of a sexual nature at Reiger Park NR2 High School on the East Rand were removed on Tuesday, along with the principal.

The principal resigned in October 2017, and his last day was on January 15, Lesufi confirmed.

He had taught at the school for 15 years.

Lesufi, who gave a media briefing at the Reiger Park School on Tuesday, said they were alerted to the videos and pictures when they received an anonymous message with a series of pictures from a parent who asked the department to intervene.

The school would be provided with stand-in teachers so that classes were not affected, Lesufi added.

The police's Lieutenant-Colonel Heila Niemand said that no criminal charges had been opened yet, as they were still in the early stages of investigating the matter.

Niemand said that investigations had shown them that the videos were taken three years ago.

"A lot of teachers have been identified, now we just need to identify and trace the victims... The one victim may be 23 or 24 [years old] because it is alleged that she was 18 when the recordings and images were taken," she said.

The graphic video and pictures - which have done the rounds on social media - show a learner having sex with the principal, who is seemingly recording the acts.

Although the source of the videos and pictures is currently unknown, Niemand said police were hoping to source the original footage, and had conducted various interviews.

She said that, if any charges arose, they would be for sexual assault, or manufacturing, possession and distribution of child pornography.

Niemand warned against spreading the files on social media or in any other way, saying that those who did so could suffer legal consequences under the Film and Publication Board Act for possession or distribution of the images and videos.

Parents handed over a memorandum to Lesufi after protesting outside the school on Monday.

The pass rate of the school decreased from 92.9% to 67.8% over the past two years.

