Pringle Bay couple, pet dog die in fire that destroyed home

A couple and their pet dog have died in a fire that destroyed their home in the early hours of Sunday morning in Pringle Bay, the Hermanus Times reported.

Despite efforts from family members and firefighters, the lives of Peter Brin and his girlfriend, Nicky Fox, could not be saved after their house in Ursula Street caught alight around 02:30.

Douglas Brin, Peter's brother, said that he was first on the scene after receiving a call informing him that his brother's house was on fire. A distraught Brin tried to access the main bedroom, but because the house was on stilts, it was very difficult to access, and the windows were already burnt black as the fire ravaged through it.

The Overstrand Municipality confirmed that its fire department was on the scene.

"The wooden house was engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived, and the roof collapsed shortly afterwards," a spokesperson said. "The Pringle Bay Volunteer Firefighters were already on the scene. [Once the fire was extinguished] on inspection, two bodies were discovered as well as the body of a dog. The case was handed over to Kleinmond police."

"At this stage, we are still waiting for the report from the police," said Brin.

He described a grim scene after the fire was extinguished. "My brother, his girlfriend and their dog were all huddled together in one room. I still have lots of questions about what happened, but at this stage I can't give any further comment."

Councillors Grant Cohen, Charmaine Resandt and Fanie Krige, all of the greater Hangklip-Kleinmond area, paid a visit to the bereaved family.

"I was just deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life," said Resandt. "There are so many unanswered questions that plague the family of the deceased. Given that it has now been declared a crime scene, I pray that the forensic team from Pretoria will ensure the facts are revealed, so the family and loved ones can have a form of closure and peace."

Krige, councillor for the area, said he was shocked after visiting the scene. "I have to thank the community of Pringle Bay for opening their arms and hearts to support the family. It is also important that I mention the great work done by the volunteer firefighters from Pringle Bay. They took 15 minutes to respond to the scene, but it was already too late, and the house was engulfed in flames."

Kleinmond police confirmed a case had been opened, but couldn't comment on the case because they were waiting for the report from the forensic team.

