 

Prison gangster witness grilled about night toddler died

2018-05-28 16:26

Christina Pitt

Renaldo Galant, Charlton Renier and Andrew Hendricks are accused of murdering two-year-old Braydon Graaff. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Renaldo Galant, Charlton Renier and Andrew Hendricks are accused of murdering two-year-old Braydon Graaff. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A prison gangster and eyewitness to the murder of two-year-old Braydon Graaff passionately defended his testimony during cross-examination in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Graaff was killed by a stray bullet while in his mother's arms during an alleged gang hit in Atlantis, Cape Town in October 2016.

Renaldo Galant, Charlton Renier and Andrew Hendricks are accused of murder, attempted murder and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The 28s gangster appeared to take offence when Galant's advocate Salim Banderker asked whether a police officer had coached him.

"No one forced me to stand in this box. I exercised my right to testify because we lost a small boy," the witness responded.

"I have a duty to protect small children. The gangsters in the community don't have hearts because they get drugs and money. They have no respect for elders in the community, especially children [sic]."

Renier's advocate Jan Buurman, took over cross-examination and grilled the witness on his version of events of what transpired the night of the shooting.

The witness said Renier had been wearing a black hoodie and that he could clearly see Renier's face before the shooting.

However, he could not provide any descriptions of the co-accused because he said he was more focused on the firearm being passed from Galant to Renier.

ALSO READ: Prison gangster reveals details of 2-year-old boy's murder

Buurman questioned the witness' ability to identify the accused on that particular evening, given the fact that the shooting occurred at 21:00 and the lighting was poor.

But the witness contended that he was able to identify the accused because the getaway vehicle, a VW Polo, was parked near a mobile store, which had bright lighting.

After Renier allegedly fired the six shots, the witness admitted to ordering his friends to go after the accused.

The witness appeared to be irritated when Buurman asked whether he acted under the instruction of the 28s.

"What does this have to do with the 28s? No, I was never instructed by the 28s or other people who mix with the 28s," the witness said.

Judge Thandazwa Ndita ordered that the witness not be identified in the media for safety purposes.

Cross-examination of the witness will resume on Tuesday.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jason Rohde told his wife he was done with their marriage hours before she was found dead

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Accused of his wife's murder, Jason Rohde takes the stand
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 16:43 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Montague Gardens 16:33 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 