Prisoner who escaped from Gauteng High Court last year rearrested

Sbonelo Nkosingiphe Thwala who escaped from the Gauteng high court last year has been rearrested. (Supplied)

Gauteng police have managed to re-arrest an awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in December last year.

Acting on a tip-off police officers discovered Sbonelo Nkosingiphe Thwala (27) in his hiding place in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.

"After his escape, a team of detectives has been working tirelessly to apprehend him. Police received information about his possible whereabouts and went into the house in the early hours of Thursday morning where he was arrested," Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement on Sunday.

During his re-arrest, he was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, he added.

READ: Judges on lockdown for an hour after prisoners escape from Gauteng high court

The High Court was placed under lockdown last year when Thwala managed to escape along with alleged multiple murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa.

Thwala had been due to appear for possession of an unlicensed firearm and a murder he committed in April last year.

Mcunukelwa, who was facing 10 counts of murder, three of attempted murder and several other related charges, was rearrested a few days after his escape.

READ: Alleged multiple murderer Mongezi Mncunukelwa rearrested after high court escape

Thwala will appear at Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody. He is expected back at High Court for the initial charge of murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

Masondo said the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, would like to thank the community that assisted the police in locating the wanted suspect and also applauded the investigating team that worked to ensure that the escapee was rearrested.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter