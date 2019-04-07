 

Prisoner who escaped from Gauteng High Court last year rearrested

2019-04-07 14:39

Correspondent

Sbonelo Nkosingiphe Thwala who escaped from the Gauteng high court last year has been rearrested. (Supplied)

Sbonelo Nkosingiphe Thwala who escaped from the Gauteng high court last year has been rearrested. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police have managed to re-arrest an awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in December last year. 

Acting on a tip-off police officers discovered Sbonelo Nkosingiphe Thwala (27) in his hiding place in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday. 

"After his escape, a team of detectives has been working tirelessly to apprehend him. Police received information about his possible whereabouts and went into the house in the early hours of Thursday morning where he was arrested," Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement on Sunday. 

During his re-arrest, he was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, he added. 

READ: Judges on lockdown for an hour after prisoners escape from Gauteng high court

The High Court was placed under lockdown last year when Thwala managed to escape along with alleged multiple murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa. 

Thwala had been due to appear for possession of an unlicensed firearm and a murder he committed in April last year. 

Mcunukelwa, who was facing 10 counts of murder, three of attempted murder and several other related charges, was rearrested a few days after his escape. 

READ: Alleged multiple murderer Mongezi Mncunukelwa rearrested after high court escape

Thwala will appear at Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody. He is expected back at High Court for the initial charge of murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

Masondo said the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, would like to thank the community that assisted the police in locating the wanted suspect and also applauded the investigating team that worked to ensure that the escapee was rearrested. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mabe's accuser to get R50k following settlement with ANC - report

2019-04-07 13:46

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: You can help 33 rescued baby turtle get a new lease on life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 12:15 PM
Road name: Koeberg Road

Bellville 18:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
No jackpot winner in Saturday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-04-06 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 