Private investigator roped in to help find missing Cape Town woman

A private investigator has joined in the search for 30-year-old Meghan Cremer, who went missing in Cape Town on Saturday.

Investigator Noel Pratten confirmed he had been hired, but could not comment on the case as it was at a sensitive stage.

He has asked anyone with information to contact him on 084 762 5913.

A campaign to fund the private investigator had raised almost R40 000 in less than 24 hours. The money is also for posters and flyers, advertising space, travel expenses for the family and other expenses incurred.

Cremer, an avid horse rider, was last seen leaving her place on a farm in Philippi at around 18:24 on Saturday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

She did not return to the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables, nor did she pitch up for work in Woodstock.



Cremer, from Knysna, is 1.67m tall, slender and has blue eyes and long hazel brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a green top and black tracksuit pants, and driving her white Toyota Auris, with registration number CX29727.

Meghan Cremer. (Supplied)

On a Missing Children SA poster, it was stated that her car had been seen at a roadblock in Wynberg, driven by a stranger.

A woman posted on Facebook that she had taken a photograph of the car in Grassy Park, which has been widely shared, and tried to chase it, but the bakkie she was in was not as fast as the Auris.

Police have not answered questions about whether officers had stopped the vehicle at a roadblock. They also did not say what had been done so far with the investigation.

It is understood that Cremer's phone is off and that her vehicle does not have a tracker. There have also been unconfirmed reports that her car has since been found.

Concerned friends, families and even strangers have all shared their hopes for her safe return.

Anyone who can assist in tracing her should contact Lieutenant Colonel Gavin Sias on 082 469 7243 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

