An incident involving a teacher, who allegedly told a pupil to run in his underwear after accusing him of stealing shorts, is being investigated, the Western Cape education department (WCED) said on Friday.

The teacher told the 10-year-old boy at Vergenoegd Primary School in Delft to take off a pair of shorts because she ostensibly suspected that the item of clothing had been stolen, IOL reported.

The WCED on Friday said they "view the incident in a serious light".

"The principal has reported the incident to the employee relations directorate of the Western Cape education department," spokesperson Millicent Merton said,

IOL reported that the pupil's mother met the teacher and the principal.

She accused the teacher of being "smug" and said the teacher was "wrong" and a "bully".

Details will be revealed after the probe and counselling will be provided for the pupil, Merton said.