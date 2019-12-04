 

Probe into embattled ex-KZN social development head must be completed - Zikalala

2019-12-04 19:53

Kaveel Singh

Embattled KZN Social Development head Nokuthula Khanyile. (Clive Ndou, The Witness)

Embattled KZN Social Development head Nokuthula Khanyile. (Clive Ndou, The Witness)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The KwaZulu-Natal government will wait out an investigation before any action is considered against its embattled former social development head of department (HOD), Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Wednesday.

Zikalala has been criticised for retaining Nokuthula Khanyile in his government while she is being investigated by the Hawks for issues around maladministration and the funding of NGOs.

She has since been moved from the department to work in his office while the probe is underway.

"The approach adopted by [my office] is that these allegations must be fully investigated without any fear or favour. After extensive engagements with all stakeholders, [I] resolved to reassign the HOD to the Office of the Premier in order to create a conducive environment for the investigation," Zikalala said during a meeting with journalists at his offices in Durban.

He was reporting back after a provincial executive (PEC) meeting that was held recently.

The premier sang the praises of the department, saying it was one of two portfolios that received a clean audit in the last financial year.

READ: New job for Khanyile

He said, as premier, he would deal with the "challenge", adding an existing forensic report commissioned by the department during its fifth administration needed to be implemented.

"This played itself as an accusation and counter-accusation. We will deal with it once an investigation is completed."

Zikalala said the decision to move Khanyile to his office was done with "warm acceptance and co-operation by both the MEC and HOD".

"The PEC then approved deputy director-general Sbu Ngubane as acting HOD. We hope the investigations will conclude by the end of January 2020."

Last month, Khanyile told The Witness she believed there was an orchestrated campaign to intimidate her.

Irregular expenditure

Addressing issues around irregular expenditure, which the KZN government incurred over R12bn of, Zikalala said more had to be done without giving details.

Many of the issues surrounding the expenditure, which was the highest in the country, came from supply chain units.

"If the issue is about supply chain, there will be an investigation on why things are not improving."

Zikalala added there would be consequence management going forward but did not go into detail or clarify if anyone would be fired or disciplined.

Read more on:    sihle zikalala  |  durban  |  politics  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged Menlyn Maine shooter granted bail

2019-12-04 19:40

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Highest bidder bags Gavin Watson's BMW X5 for R590 000
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:53 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Strandfontein 16:43 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 18 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 