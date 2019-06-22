 

Probe into videos showing Durban prisoners doing drugs, being handed weapons to fight

2019-06-22 21:53

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban Westville correctional facility has come under ministerial scrutiny after the emergence of two videos showing inmates openly doing drugs and being given weapons by officials, who instigate them to fight.

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said on Saturday that the videos were  "shocking"  and they had launched an investigation.

Minister Ronald Lamola instructed officials to furnish him with a report explaining who were the officials on duty, whether they had been disciplined and whether a case was opened with police for drug offences.

"This report must be made available as soon as it is practicably possible. We are not a lawless State moreover institutions which are meant to rehabilitate inmates, cannot be a hive of lawlessness," he said.

"Should the investigation find that a violation of any policy and law has taken place, there will be serious ramifications for the individuals concerned. Our society demands the highest level of discipline and accountability from the criminal justice system as a whole."

Read more on:    correctional services  |  durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

6 killed in head-on collision in Free State

2019-06-22 19:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: A big night for one lucky winner! 2019-06-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Sales Representative- Knysna

George - Knysna
George Employment Consultants
R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Key Accounts - IT

Bellville
Southern Shore Recruitment
R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 