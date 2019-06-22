Probe into videos showing Durban prisoners doing drugs, being handed weapons to fight

Durban Westville correctional facility has come under ministerial scrutiny after the emergence of two videos showing inmates openly doing drugs and being given weapons by officials, who instigate them to fight.

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said on Saturday that the videos were "shocking" and they had launched an investigation.

Minister Ronald Lamola instructed officials to furnish him with a report explaining who were the officials on duty, whether they had been disciplined and whether a case was opened with police for drug offences.

"This report must be made available as soon as it is practicably possible. We are not a lawless State moreover institutions which are meant to rehabilitate inmates, cannot be a hive of lawlessness," he said.



"Should the investigation find that a violation of any policy and law has taken place, there will be serious ramifications for the individuals concerned. Our society demands the highest level of discipline and accountability from the criminal justice system as a whole."