 

Probe into wild west-like shootout involving SANDF officials, cop

2019-01-15 15:30

Kaveel Singh

(File, Getty/Gallo Images)

(File, Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An investigation into a wild west-like shootout allegedly between three military men and an off-duty police officer over the weekend in the Bluff, south of Durban, is underway, police said on Tuesday.

"Three people sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital. The firearms used during the altercation were seized by police and will be subjected to ballistic testing," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Tuesday.

Gwala said the altercation between two groups began on Saturday evening at around 23:10 on Foreshore Drive.

"It is alleged that shots were fired as the argument became heated."

The drama began as guests were leaving a 50th birthday party hosted by Wentworth resident Melanie Simon.

Simon said a friend was experiencing car trouble outside the party venue.

"Our friend's key broke in the ignition. We were trying to get them started again. We were asking people for assistance while one of our relatives tried to find pliers."

She said that a car stopped with three men in it. An exchange of words ensued with the driver.

Shootout result of 'big misunderstanding'

"The next thing we know, they brought out guns from their nearby guest house and started shooting," Simon said.

One of Simon's friends, an off-duty police officer, was in the vicinity and shot back in defence. Three of her friends were seriously injured, Simon said.

"It was just a terrible sight. One of my friends was shot in the jaw and one in the eye."

She said that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officials apprehended the three men. According to TimesLive, the men were not in uniform at the time of the incident.

The exchange of words was also over a "big misunderstanding", TimesLive reported.

"After the shooting stopped and some police came through, some of the men were trying to pick up the bullet casings," Simon told News24.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobhozi could not be reached for comment after several attempts by News24.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pitch Black Afro remains behind bars after case postponed pending bail application

2019-01-15 14:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Motorist refuses to pay 'bribe' for speeding
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 12 January Lottery draw 2019-01-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 