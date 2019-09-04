 

Process to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation off to a false start

2019-09-04 19:05

Jan Gerber

MPs pose for a class picture outside Parliament. (Rodger Bosch, AFP, file)

MPs pose for a class picture outside Parliament. (Rodger Bosch, AFP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The sixth Parliament's process to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation has got off to a false start.

On Wednesday at 13:00, the ad hoc committee tasked with this amendment was to have its first meeting since the sixth Parliament was established in May.

At first, the committee room was used by another committee. After a few minutes, this committee cleared off and a few members of the ad hoc committee entered.

By 13:40, the meeting had not begun as there were not enough MPs to form a quorum. Frustrated by the delay, DA MPs Glynnis Breytenbach and Annelie Lotriet and FF Plus MP Corné Mulder left.

Shortly after, the committee secretary said it did not have a quorum to go ahead with the meeting.

ANC MP Regina Lesoma proposed the meeting should be postponed to a later date, when a chairperson would be elected.

This was agreed to and the date on which the committee will meet will be communicated later.

The ANC had earlier indicated Mathole Motshekga was its candidate to chair the ad hoc committee. He was one of the MPs present.

While expropriation without compensation is one of the EFF's cardinal pillars, no EFF MP was at the meeting. 

Last year, Parliament approved a motion that the Constitution should be amended to allow expropriation without compensation after a vast, controversial public participation process. 

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Father allegedly sent 10-year-old to buy snacks as he killed siblings - mother of hanged Durban children

49 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three Tuesday winners 2019-09-03 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 