The parliamentary process to impeach the president has been made much easier after an agreement to give equal weightings for each political party represented in parliament, eliminating the practice of the majority party using its majority to shield the president.

In an unprecedented move, the proposed composition of a parliamentary panel that will decide whether grounds exist to initiate an impeachment could be made up of one MP from each political party represented in the National Assembly and not based on proportional representation.

The new process is likely to be used against President Jacob Zuma, should he not heed calls to resign.