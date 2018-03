East London – ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe has died after her vehicle overturned near Fort Hare University in Alice on Monday afternoon.



The office of the ANC chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, said it was shocked and saddened by the news of Loliwe's death.



"Comrade Loliwe lost her life in a motor vehicle accident earlier today (Monday) while on her way from her parliamentary constituency office in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape," spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said in a statement.



Loliwe joined Parliament in 2014.



"She served as the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee (PC) on Labour and had previously served as the ANC whip for the PC on Labour. She formed part of the formidable team [that] conducted the parliamentary inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)," Mhlauli said.



Loliwe was also the whip of the ANC's caucus disciplinary committee.



"Her untimely departure leaves a deep void within structures of the ANC caucus and Parliament as a whole. The people of South Africa have truly been robbed of one of the most dedicated public representatives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Loliwe family, her friends and her comrades."



The spokesperson for the department of health in the Eastern Cape, Sizwe Kupelo, said she was alone in the vehicle when the accident occurred. She died instantly, he said.



Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.



"The circumstances around how the accident occurred are still unclear," he said.