Prominent pastor Angus Buchan tests positive for coronavirus

Well-known pastor Angus Buchan has tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with infected persons at a church gathering in the Free State earlier this month.

On his Instagram page on Thursday, Buchan confirmed that he tested positive for the virus, but said he was not showing symptoms and was in good health.

“As per the regulations surrounding the virus, anyone that has been in contact with us needs to isolate themselves and, if they start displaying symptoms, they will need to get tested for the coronavirus,” Buchan added.

“We apologise for the confusion and will pray for the good health of all those who have been in contact with us.”

Buchan was part of the congregation that took part in the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, which was hosted by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein.

News24 previously reported that five international travellers at the church gathering tested positive for the virus and were in isolation at the Breakfast and Bed they were staying.

The five are tourists - two from Texas in the United States, two from Israel and one from France - and they arrived in South Africa between 9 and 11 March to attend the church gathering, which had over 200 people.

On Tuesday, the Free State health department said it had tested 360 people who may have come into contact with the five tourists.

