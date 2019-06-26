 

Promising rugby player killed after horse he was riding crashes into truck

2019-06-26 21:25

Tammy Petersen

Waldo Nel (Supplied to Netwerk24)



A freak accident left a promising rugby player dead when the horse he was riding galloped into a truck near Lichtenburg.

Waldo Nel, 17, died at a Wilmed Park Hospital about an hour after being admitted.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Nel had been riding the horse near the R52 on Tuesday afternoon when for some reason it got a fright.

"The rider lost control as the horse started running. At this stage it is unclear if he fell off the horse before it ran into the truck or if he was on the back of the horse at the time of the incident," she added.

The truck had not been travelling fast as there were speed bumps on the road near a railway crossing, Myburgh said.

The horse died at the scene.

"The rider got up and told the owner of the horse that he was fine. The owner maintained that he wanted to take him to a doctor. During the examination, the doctor noticed something was wrong and Nel was taken to hospital by ambulance."

He died an hour later, presumably of internal injuries.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

