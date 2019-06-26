Promising rugby player killed after horse he was riding crashes into truck

A
freak accident left a promising rugby player dead when the horse he was riding galloped
into a truck near Lichtenburg.
Waldo Nel, 17, died at a Wilmed
Park Hospital about an hour after being admitted.
North West police spokesperson
Colonel Adele Myburgh said Nel had been riding the horse near the R52 on
Tuesday afternoon when for some reason it got a fright.
"The rider
lost control as the horse started running. At this stage it is unclear if he
fell off the horse before it ran into the truck or if he was on the back of the
horse at the time of the incident," she added.
The truck had not been travelling
fast as there were speed bumps on the road near a railway crossing, Myburgh
said.
The horse died at the scene.
"The rider got
up and told the owner of the horse that he was fine. The owner maintained that
he wanted to take him to a doctor. During the examination, the doctor noticed
something was wrong and Nel was taken to hospital by ambulance."
He died an hour later, presumably
of internal injuries.
Police are investigating a case
of culpable homicide.