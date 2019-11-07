 

Promising soccer player, 13, hit with brick on Guy Fawkes off life support

2019-11-07 17:20

Jenna Etheridge

A Cape Town teen has been taken off life support after being struck with a brick in the head on Guy Fawkes. (iStock)

A Cape Town teen has been taken off life support after being struck with a brick in the head on Guy Fawkes. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 13-year-old boy, who was hit with a brick on Guy Fawkes Day, has been taken off life support and his family is now hoping that he recovers fully.

The boy, whose name is known to News24, had been playing in a street in Heinz Park, Cape Town, on Tuesday when a man came out of a yard and threw a brick at him, hitting him in the head, his mother said.

READ: Boy, 13, on life support after being hit with brick during Guy Fawkes

"They took him off life support and he has a heart machine. He is still in a coma," she said after visiting him at Groote Schuur Hospital.

"It's not easy because I have to work and put bread on the table. Through God, I will survive."

Heinz Park Football Club coach Quinton Abrahams said the teen had opened his eyes and asked for water on Thursday afternoon.

"Maybe he will not be the same but I know he is going to make it."

Abrahams said he had sent a message to his players to tell them to stay away from Guy Fawkes activities.

"[I believe that] the reason for him being hit was that the guy wanted to scare them off because I am sure nobody would want to injure or kill a boy. They were just smearing one another with paint."

He said the teen was a disciplined soccer player and had a lot of promise.

"He started carrying water for the older players when he was around six years old and started playing for the junior team a few years later.

"Coaches in the different divisions noticed he was one of the boys who had real talent. This year, he started playing for the under-14 side. Now, the under-16 coach wants him to play for that team," said Abrahams.

The boy's sister previously told News24 they could not believe what had happened as he had a bright future ahead.

The family is in the process of opening a case with the police.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | 'We are ready for trial' - NPA on Uyinene murder case

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are ready for trial' - NPA on Uyinene murder case
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 17:15 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 17:12 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
5 Daily Lotto winners rake in R83k each 2019-11-06 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 