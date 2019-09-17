Property auction disrupted after Woodstock family evicted from home of 43 years

Reclaim the City activists disrupted the auction of the Woodstock house from which a family was evicted. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Housing and community activists disrupted a property auction in Mouille Point on Tuesday to protest against the eviction of 80-year-old Kenneth Blaine and his family, GroundUp reports.



The Blaine family claimed they were given no prior notice of their eviction and no alternative housing for the night, forcing them to sleep on the street.

They had been living in the house for 43 years.

After the first property on the list was sold, more than a dozen activists interrupted the auction with singing and chants of "no auction".

The protesters argued with auctioneer Andrew Koch for more than an hour before the event was officially cancelled.

Koch is the executive director of Claremart, which has a contract with the City of Cape Town to sell its properties.

"Evictions that lead to homelessness are illegal and unconstitutional," said Nkosikhona Swaartbooi, a member of housing activist group Reclaim the City.

"Where was the alternative housing for this man and his family?"

GroundUp received word on Tuesday from the City's media liaison office that it was investigating the eviction.

Koch announced just before the auction began that the Plein Street property had been illegally occupied, and all legal processes had been followed to accommodate the residents.

"The [city] council jumped through all the necessary hoops and gave the people more than adequate time," he said.

Blaine and his son, Alain, remained outside the house in Woodstock during the auction. When questioned about the auctioneer's comments, they reaffirmed their claim that they had been given no options for alternative housing, and no warning of eviction.

"We had nowhere to go," said Joanne Blaine, Alain's wife. "They didn't tell us anything."

After the auction was disrupted, GroundUp spoke to a member of Reclaim the City who said the family had come to one of the organisation's meetings more than a week before the eviction took place to ask for the group's assistance.

"That is how we knew to come yesterday," he said. "I don't think they knew what was going to happen."

Members of other organisations were at the auction protesting against the sale of different properties, including a community garden in Bonteheuwel and a disputed lot in Steenberg.