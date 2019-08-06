 

'Prophet' and wife allegedly planned Bloemfontein farmer's murder in church

Ntau Lucas Mokoena.

Ntau Lucas Mokoena. (Facebook)

The plot to murder a farmer from Bloemfontein was allegedly conjured up between his wife and prophet in the same church where he attended services every Sunday, Netwerk24 reported.  

In addition, there is allegedly a romantic link between the two suspects in the murder of Ntau Lucas Mokoena, according to Bloemfontein Courant.

The second suspect in the case, prophet Elvis Sonnyboy Galeboe of Livingston Revival Ministries, reportedly made his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday.

READ | First wife, now pastor arrested for murder of Bloemfontein farmer

Mokoena's wife, Kelebogile Louisa Mokoena, 51, a nurse, was arrested after she was linked to the murder of her husband, Free State police said on July 10, IOL reported.

According to Netwerk24, Galeboe, who is known to his followers as Major Prophet Elvis Exalted of Abba Elvis Exalted of Prophet Galeboe, was the middleman between Mokoena's wife and the hitmen, who are still at large. 

He was reportedly arrested on Friday while on his way to Bloemfontein from East London in the Eastern Cape. He will reappear in court on Thursday, with Kelebogile Mokoena.

'Poisoned her own dogs'

On July 19, Volksblad reported that Mokoena's wife allegedly poisoned her own dogs to make it easier for three hitmen to kill her husband.

After the dogs died, she allegedly left the gate and front door open.

Mokoena was killed shortly after arriving at their house in Schnehage Crescent on July 8 at 21:35, Bloemfontein Courant reported.

He reportedly found his wife in the main bedroom and went on to the bathroom where he found the armed men.

A scuffle ensued and he was dragged back to the bedroom where he was shot in the head in the presence of his wife.

The suspects left the scene with the deceased's vehicle, an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Lourier Park, according to OFM. 

Volksblad reported that the couple had been experiencing marital problems.

Mokoena's wife reportedly paid a deposit the night before the murder and was planning to settle the rest of the amount at a later stage.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the woman was arrested by Parkweg police the day after the murder, IOL reported.


Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime  |  farm attacks
