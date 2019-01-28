 

Prophet Bushiri details what happened on night of deadly stampede

2019-01-28 16:11

Sesona Ngqakamba

Prophet Bushiri along with church representatives before the CRL Rights Commission. (Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

Prophet Bushiri along with church representatives before the CRL Rights Commission. (Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader Prophet Bushiri has described the stampede at the Pretoria church in December in which three people died as "unfortunate". 

Bushiri, along with his attorney, Terrence Baloyi, presented evidence on Monday at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) hearing into the tragedy. The commission is currently mediating between ECG and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco). Sanco has been calling for the church to be closed since the incident.

Bushiri explained that when a storm hit Pretoria on December 28 congregants panicked and caused a stampede in one of the halls where overflows of people were meant to be accommodated for a service that was to begin at around 22:00.

READ: CRL establishes hearing to get to the bottom of stampede at Bushiri church

"The church has an onsite paramedics company which handles emergency activities within the premises. The immediate report we got from them was that there has been a stampede at one of the halls, and using their ambulances they evacuated different people who suffered different injuries," Bushiri explained.

He said the church was, however, assured by paramedics that everything was under control, and that three seriously injured people had been taken to a private medical care facility.

Bushiri said he was then advised by the church, acting on assurances from paramedics, to proceed with the service. However, during the service, it transpired that the three had died.  

Church denies involvement in moving of bodies

"It was in the last hours of the service when I was on the pulpit, when the church was informed that the three that were heavily injured had passed on and confirmed dead at the clinic, I was briefed after the service," he said.

Bushiri said it should be noted that the church was not in any way involved in the transportation of the deceased. 

"The church only came to know through the media that there was a case of bodies being moved from the church without the police and taken to private mortuary," he said.

Bushiri said the church later learnt that a case of defeating the ends of justice had been opened against it.

Bushiri went on to say that following those developments, the church conducted an internal investigation that led to a pastor being suspended. He said the church further cooperated with the police.

He added that the church had taken it upon itself to repatriate the bodies and ensure that burials are carried out smoothly.

Compensation package

"The church took all responsibility in liaising with three bereaved families, facilitating repatriation and leading the ceremony in other areas," he said.

Bushiri added that he had personally visited two of the families and was still to meet the remaining family.

He said the church was working on a compensation package to assist the bereaved families.

"The church has also commenced an insurance claim process against public liability insurance. The church has further undertaken a stance to top up insurance claims," he said.

Bushiri told the hearing that the church was compliant with health and safety regulations in terms of the City of Tshwane's events joint operations committee (JOC).

He added that although there were reports that the church was given 30 days by the City of Tshwane to be compliant, it later emerged that the report was fake and that the City had distanced itself from it.

There was 'enough' security

"We have evacuation procedures in place, we have risk assessments that we present before JOC. The church being conducted at an event centre, subjects the church to JOC compliance requirements," Richard Ashan, the church's safety adviser said.

He said the church was also required by the JOC to have sufficient registered security personnel.

"Each and every service we do the head count, we know the number of people we have and accordingly, we have the sufficient security personnel," Ashan.

The church also submitted that while it had enough marshals and security in place, the incident on the day was unforeseen and got so out of hand that marshals could not handle it. 

The hearings continue.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

OVERVIEW: Community wanted for police to act in #Coligny 'everybody should play their roles' says witness

2019-01-28 11:12

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: 'Crazy' level of interest in dagga growing kits, especially from those in their 50s and 60s - Cape Town nursery
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 