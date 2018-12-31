 

Prophet Bushiri's church pushes ahead with New Year's Eve service, despite fatal stampede

2018-12-31 14:55

Jeanette Chabalala

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (File)

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church is pushing ahead with its "Crossover Night" New Year's Eve event, despite the stampede that claimed the lives of three women in Pretoria on Friday night.

The church said that arrangements for Monday night's event were in the final stages.

Police, meanwhile, have been unable to identify the three women who died, and they have appealed for assistance in finding their next of kin.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24 on Monday that the attempted identification of the three women had started at 10:00.

"Those who were injured were discharged and there are only two people left in hospital," she said.

Selepe previously said that the police had only heard about the stampede on Saturday afternoon, and that officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The church is situated at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria.

According to Selepe, the police believe that a thunderstorm prompted members of the congregation to push each other around during the church service, leading to the stampede.

READ: 3 dead, 9 injured following stampede at Prophet Bushiri's church in Pretoria

The service began around 20:00 on Friday.

Meanwhile Bushiri's lawyer, Terrance Baloyi of Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys, earlier told News24 that those who were injured had been transported from hospital and provided with accommodation and catering.

"As we speak, those who are remaining are about 10... we gave them accommodation at Pretoria Protea Hotel," he said.

Baloyi also told News24 that preparations for the church's New Year's Eve event at the Pretoria showground were in the final stages.

"We have added two major halls that we feel will cater for enough people. We have beefed up security – they are known as marshals – and we trained more than 2 000 so far," he said.

Baloyi had earlier told News24 that the stampede occurred when people tried to take shelter inside the church during a thunderstorm.

He said some people had panicked and he said that three people had been knocked unconscious.

"We regret the incident as a church because it happened within our premises," Baloyi said.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  religion  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

With a view to improving: Broke SABC hopes to be financially viable in 3 years

2018-12-31 14:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 29 December Lottery draw 2018-12-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 