A man comes out of the coffin (Supplied)

Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has laid a fraud charge against Alleluia Ministries International, the church involved in the so-called resurrection that South Africans are talking about, and its pastor.

Mboro, of the Incredible Happenings church, and other religious leaders had the case opened at the Sandton police station on Thursday afternoon.

"We want to warn all pastors and preachers who are scamming people. It must stop," he said.

"All of you who are scamming our people, you must run. We are coming."

Earlier in the day, Mboro visited the church, which is led by Pastor Alph Lukau in Krammerville, Sandton.

Disrepute



He said the so-called resurrection performed on Sunday brought disrepute to the ministry of Christ and asked for proof of the miracle.

"If we say God is working, let us be open to investigation. Let it be verified," he said outside the church.

"I'm here to say to my brother: 'Stop what you are doing. If I am misinformed, show me the proof and I will apologise,'" he added.

Mboro was not allowed to enter the church venue and pleaded his case to those watching from inside.

'Alive'

Lukau said on radio on Wednesday that the man was already alive when he arrived at the church.

Speaking to Gauteng broadcaster PowerFM's Power Drive host Thabiso Tema, Lukau said he was busy with a sermon on Sunday when he was interrupted and told that a person in a coffin had been brought to the church.

"Before entering the premises of the church, the coffin began to shake, meaning the person was alive," Lukau explained.