 

'Prophet' on the run after allegedly raping job-seeking woman he promised to pray with

2019-05-27 20:34

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Nielen de Klerk, News24)

A "prophet" from Tembisa is on the run after a 27-year-old woman was raped, Gauteng police said.

The "prophet" met the woman, who is from Vusimuzi, and allegedly promised to help her find a job by praying with her, police added

When they arrived in the woman's room, the man instructed her to fetch toilet paper, R2, a bottle of water, a pair of scissors and a candle, police spokesperson Captain Nelda Sekgobela added.

"The suspect cut some of the hair from the [woman's] armpit, head and private parts with [the] scissors and told her that she must mix it together with... sperm (body fluids) and muthi in order for her to get job," Segkobela said.

The man then proceeded to rape the victim without the use of a condom, after convincing her that he needed to get access to her body fluids, Segkobela alleged. He later fled on foot.

She added that other similar cases were reported in Tembisa.

READ: Judge recuses himself from Omotoso rape trial, matter postponed to July

Sekgobela said a rape investigation was under way.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has condemned the act and urged law enforcement officials to act swiftly.

"I think it is a matter that we are very much interested in as a commission and where it borders around issues of rape, we are prepared to draw our sister organisation, the Commission for Gender Equality, so that we can jointly work together in dealing with these matters," the commission's CEO Edward Mafadza said.

"As we speak, [the culprits] are still on the streets and they may be continuing with the same acts to other people who are not aware of what is happening," he added.

The commission will also look into the matter if furnished with further details.

