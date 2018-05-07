 

Protea Glen land protests flare up again, roads blocked

2018-05-07 10:30
Illegal land invaders in Protea Glen. (Supplied)

Illegal land invaders in Protea Glen. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Protests over housing that took place over the weekend in Protea Glen, Johannesburg, continued on Monday morning as residents and authorities continue to face off with people trying to occupy land.

According to EWN, those occupying the land had claimed to have permission to erect the structures, but existing Protea Glen residents would not allow it.

News24 previously reported that police were deployed to the area on Sunday afternoon and demolished the illegal structures that had been hastily built by the land occupiers, who at that point had left the area.

However, as a result of further protests on Monday morning, roads around, into and out of Protea Glen were blocked with burning tyres.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told EWN that several roads had been affected.

"They don't want anyone to come to their area and erect shacks on the open space. They are tired of people who are coming to their area and occupying spaces."

Police are monitoring the situation, according to Makhubele.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protest action  |  housing  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

8, including 4 children, die in Khayelitsha shack fire

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Filmmaker says panga-wielding man threatened to cut his face in two
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 