Protea Glen land protests flare up again, roads blocked

Protests over housing that took place over the weekend in Protea Glen, Johannesburg, continued on Monday morning as residents and authorities continue to face off with people trying to occupy land.
According to EWN, those occupying the land had claimed to have permission to erect the structures, but existing Protea Glen residents would not allow it.
News24 previously reported that police were deployed to the area on Sunday afternoon and demolished the illegal structures that had been hastily built by the land occupiers, who at that point had left the area.
However, as a result of further protests on Monday morning, roads around, into and out of Protea Glen were blocked with burning tyres.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told EWN that several roads had been affected.
"They don't want anyone to come to their area and erect shacks on the open space. They are tired of people who are coming to their area and occupying spaces."
Police are monitoring the situation, according to Makhubele.