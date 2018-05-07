Protea Glen land protests flare up again, roads blocked

Protests over housing that took place over the weekend in Protea Glen, Johannesburg, continued on Monday morning as residents and authorities continue to face off with people trying to occupy land.

According to EWN, those occupying the land had claimed to have permission to erect the structures, but existing Protea Glen residents would not allow it.

News24 previously reported that police were deployed to the area on Sunday afternoon and demolished the illegal structures that had been hastily built by the land occupiers, who at that point had left the area.

However, as a result of further protests on Monday morning, roads around, into and out of Protea Glen were blocked with burning tyres.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told EWN that several roads had been affected.

"They don't want anyone to come to their area and erect shacks on the open space. They are tired of people who are coming to their area and occupying spaces."

Police are monitoring the situation, according to Makhubele.

RT* #JHBTraffic In Protea Glen there is protest action around the Glen Ridge area – Expect delays and diversions — Gauteng PIG Spotter (@randpigspot) May 7, 2018

Residents in Protea Glen have once again blockaded impala road and Randfontein road with burning tyres as they continue invading land in the area. M.M — Jozi FM (@jozifm) May 7, 2018

JMPD has confirmed that it has called on the SAPS to come and assist with protest action that is currently happening at #ProteaGlen. — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) May 7, 2018

As it is happening right now at Protea Glen Extension 29 entrances are closed protests over the land occupation @eNCA @afroworldview @nzimandebafana @Jozibookfair pic.twitter.com/2CM86K05OW — Dorothy Mabelebele (@md_mabelebele) May 7, 2018

Expropriation of land has its framework, these land grabbers are opportunistic so now we are stuck at Protea Glen, no entry or exit #ProteaGlen — Nolundi Matomane (@NolundiMatomane) May 7, 2018

#landinvasion #Joburg MMC for Housing Mzobanzi Ntuli says they will engage a group of land invaders in Protea Glen. He says government is the rightful owner of the piece of land in question. — POWER987News (@POWER987News) May 7, 2018