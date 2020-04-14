Protect, do not abuse, Joburg mayor urges after soldiers allegedly beat, kill Alex man

People must be protected, not abused, as the authorities enforce the law and "protect South Africans against the invisible enemy that is Covid-19", City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo said on Tuesday.



This after he met with the family of Collins Khoza who was allegedly killed by members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on Good Friday.

According to IOL, witnesses and his family said Khoza was assaulted for drinking in a yard with a friend.

He was reportedly accused of violating lockdown regulations after three soldiers noticed a camp chair and half-full cup of liquor on his friend's property.

On Tuesday, Makhubo visited Khoza's widow and family in Alexandra.

Protected

"One death is a death too many. Our people must be protected and not abused," he said in a statement.

"We've also met with the leadership of the SAPS within Alexandra and have reiterated the president's message to the SANDF, SAPS and Joburg Metro Police to serve, enforce the law and protect South Africans against the invisible enemy that is Covid-19.

"We condemn entirely, any acts of violence and violation of the rights of residents of the City."

Makhubo urged locals to comply with the lockdown regulations and to "respond responsibly to lawful instructions by law enforcement and to the best of their abilities, shy away from impeding the work of the government during this period".

SANDF spokesperson Colonel Louis Kirstein said it would co-operate with the ongoing police investigation into Khoza's death.

"The SANDF reiterates that its members are expected to act within the confines of the law during this difficult period as they enforce the lockdown regulations and help save lives in support of the police. Any action outside the law will not be condoned," he added.

SANDF must act responsibly - Parliament

On Tuesday, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans Cyril Xaba appealed to the SANDF to conduct themselves in "accordance with the Constitution" after complaints that soldiers used excessive force in enforcing the lockdown.

In a statement, Xaba expressed the committee's support for the SANDF's "noble intentions and efforts" to curb the spread of Covid-19 to save lives, however he added that the complaints were "disheartening".



He said the committee was grateful to the media and citizens for exposing "these deplorable acts"

"We appeal to those members of the SANDF responsible for these acts to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their stature and consistent with their constitutional obligations to defend and protect the Republic and its people in accordance with the Constitution, and the principles of international law regulating the use of force," he said.

Citizens were also called upon to respect lockdown regulations, not to resist arrest when breaches have been committed, and to report civil rights violations to the authorities.

"We further call on citizens to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies deployed in pursuit of their mandate. We believe that the power vested in the defence force and the police services creates a contractual relationship between them and the people, which should not be abused," Xaba said.

"Let us all act responsibly," he said.

He also expressed the committee's immense appreciation for the work and sacrifices by members of the SANDF and members of the Reserve Force, who have made themselves available to contribute.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen and Jan Gerber

