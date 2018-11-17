 

Protecting South Africa's borders: Rocky roads and unrelenting conditions

2018-11-17 17:13

Alex Mitchley

A SANDF soldier uses binoculars to survey the border post between Mozambique and South Africa in the Mpumalanga province. (Photographer: Alex Mitchley)

A SANDF soldier uses binoculars to survey the border post between Mozambique and South Africa in the Mpumalanga province. (Photographer: Alex Mitchley)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Despite unrelenting terrain, the beating sun and vast tracks of land to patrol, South African Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on the borders have still managed to apprehend more than 6 000 people - allegedly for trying to illegally enter South Africa from Mozambique since January. 

News24 visited the Macadamia military base in Mpumalanga near the Lebombo border post on Thursday.

There, base commander Major Marvin Manganye spoke about their mission to maintain South African sovereignty.

"Due to economic decline and political unrest in the neighbouring countries and the rest of Africa, the province has seen an increase of illegal foreigners settling in the area or moving through the area into the interior of South Africa," said Manganye.

He added that soldiers also dealt with foreigners who smuggled contraband cigarettes, drugs, alcohol and vehicles across the borders. 

SANDF successes

The precise number of people apprehended since the beginning of the year, for allegedly attempting to enter the country illegally, was 6 462.

In addition, 89 hijacked vehicles worth more than R28m, which were allegedly smuggled into Mozambique, were seized.

SANDF, Soldier, Army

              Lance Corporal Sisa Foxi stationed at his outpost in the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga. (Photo: Alex Mitchley) 

The SANDF also arrested 159 people in connection with other smuggling crimes since the beginning of the year. 

On Thursday morning, News24 witnessed how patrolling soldiers chased several people who allegedly entered South Africa through a hole in the border fence. The group fled into no man's land on the Mozambican side of the border. 

Soldiers stationed at Macadamia Military Base say they have had to deal with 14 undocumented persons trying to enter South Africa since the start of November.

Along the 168km border of Mozambique and Swaziland, which borders Mpumalanga, the fence has been destroyed at various points.

This part of the border is protected by soldiers deployed in Macadamia. 

SANDF in the Kruger Park 

News24 also visited the Sand River Military Base in the Kruger National Park (KNP) and accompanied soldiers patrolling along the 189-kilometre-long border.

In the KNP, soldiers rarely have to deal with vehicle smuggling or undocumented persons trying to enter the country.

Instead, they have been deployed to protect the borders from rhino and elephant poachers.

According to the defence force, 344 rhino carcasses and the remains of 65 elephants have been discovered in the park since January. Four hundred and six suspected poachers have been arrested and 156 weapons have been confiscated. 

Rhino, Carcass, poaching

                         A carcass of a rhino that was poached in the Kruger National Park (Photo: Alex Mitchley) 

Lieutenant Nsovo Tshelele, who is a platoon commander overseeing soldiers deployed in five-man squads that protect a 70km area in the park, told News24 that three rhinos were recently poached near the border.

Tshelele explained that the poachers used homemade silencers, either made from PVC piping or from two-litre plastic bottles, and that they must have struck at night when soldiers were not allowed to patrol.

Difficulties in protecting the border

Tshelele explained that it is immensely difficult to patrol vast tracks in "terrain that is not forgiving".

She added that getting to certain sections of the park along the border could take hours because of the terrain. Certain parts of the border were even difficult to access by vehicle. 

Within the KNP, soldiers have to be wary of dangerous animals roaming the area, including lions, leopards and highly venomous snakes. 

"Some of the roads are not moving straight to the fence. We have to move away from the fence, and [patrolling] to the fence, we come across dangerous lions, but luckily we have been taught about animal behaviour," said Lance Corporal Sisa Foxi.

While patrolling with soldiers on Wednesday and Thursday, two patrol vehicles had flat tyres as they wrestled with the rugged and rocky terrain, and steep inclines and declines along the border fences.

Soldier, vehicle, flat tyre, SANDF

               A soldier changes a flat tyre during a patrol along the border of Mozambique in Mpumalanga (Photo: Alex Mitchley)

Mpumalanga shares a 780km border with Mozambique and Swaziland combined. 

One battalion, consisting of three companies, has been deployed by the SANDF to protect this border, which has 11 ports of entry, including three commercial ports.

Read more on:    south african defence force  |  kruger national park  |  mpumalanga  |  soldiers  |  smuggling  |  army  |  poaching  |  crime  |  sandf  |  borders

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Concerns raised around increase in municipalities adopting unfunded budgets

2018-11-17 16:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: City of Cape Town pours nearly 12 000 litres of alcohol down the drain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 14:30 PM
Road name: Durban Road

Bellville 11:47 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 16 2018-11-16 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 