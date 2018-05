Protest action in Centurion causes delays on roads

What To Read Next

The Tshwane Metro Police department says calm has been restored after protest action broke out along the R55, near Sunderland Ridge on Tuesday morning.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Muhumba told News24 they are still monitoring the situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yusuf Abramjee posted a video on Twitter showing a road closed off with burning objects.

The reason for the protest action was unclear.