 

Protest flares up at KZN school over broken toilets

2019-07-24 20:44

News24 Correspondent

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The police were sent to Mariannridge Secondary School in Pinetown to quell tensions after protests erupted on Tuesday allegedly over broken toilets that have not been repaired in almost a decade.

On Wednesday, the police were alerted to class disruptions at the school.

"They arrived at the school and found the pupils were not in class. After the police addressed them, half of them returned to class and the other half went home," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"No damage was reported or cases opened. The police are still monitoring the area."

The protest, which started on Tuesday, saw a classroom being set alight allegedly by disgruntled pupils. 

A case of malicious damage to property was being investigated, Gwala said.

IOL reported the protest was aimed at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, which had not repaired the broken toilets in the last 10 years, as well as teachers who were allegedly not doing their jobs properly.

Parents allegedly locked and welded the school's gates shut in May, so that their demands should be addressed.

News24 reached out to the education department for comment, which will be added once received.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  education  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA's economic growth prospects keep diving

2019-07-24 20:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players strike it rich 11 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 