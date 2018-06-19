Protest shuts down part of Cape Town's N2

The N2 before Mew Way towards Cape Town was blockaded by protesters who placed a burning barricade on the road on Tuesday morning, resulting in both sides of the road being closed to traffic, the province's traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

In an urgent message to alert commuters Africa also added that police were on the scene.

The road was reopened shortly before 09:00, but by then traffic had gridlocked in the area.

The reason for the protest was not yet known.

Among those stuck was Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane, who was trying to race to the scene of a shooting at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton, where four people were injured.

Read: Four shot at Cape Town taxi rank

He said that even the alternate routes set up for commuters were backed up and he was struggling to get out of Khayelitsha.



Omuramba Road southbound was closed between Racecourse Road and Freedom Way around the shooting incident, said Africa.

On Tuesday City of Cape Town member of the mayoral committee for safety JP Smith expressed concern over the effect protests and "land invasions" were having on regular law enforcement.



"This means fewer resources to police other priorities like crime prevention, by-law enforcement and illegal dumping and results in a disservice to the many communities who are deprived of an enforcement presence; not to mention the thousands of commuters and communities who are inconvenienced and put at risk by the often violent protests.

"The City continues to work closely with the South African Police Service and other role players to manage the situation. We hope that the multi-agency priority committee on protest action that has since been established will assist to further bolster our collective efforts."

In May, Smith said there had been a 73% spike in protests around Cape Town. There were 145 protests in the first four and a half months of 2018, compared with 84 during the same period in 2017.