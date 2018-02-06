Protesters barricade roads in QwaQwa with burning tyres and rocks

Protest action in QwaQwa in the Free State. (Supplied)

QwaQwa – Protesters in QwaQwa in the Free State have barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks on Tuesday morning.

"Yoh! QwaQwa is burning this morning and no cars are moving. All the shops are closed and there is no business today," Peter Khumalo of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Free State told News24.

Khumalo said protesters were complaining about a lack of electricity.



"Other areas have no electricity, and we as the community are making a call that the mayor [Vusimusi Tshabalala] must vacate his office, because he is using the funds," Khumalo added.

He said there was no service delivery in the area ever since Tshabalala took his position as mayor.

Khumalo has also accused Tshabalala of illegally employing 500 workers.

"No procedure was followed and there were no interviews whatsoever."

Tshabalala could not be reached for comment.

(Supplied) (Supplied)