 

Protesters barricade roads in QwaQwa with burning tyres and rocks

2018-02-06 10:18

Iavan Pijoos

Protest action in QwaQwa in the Free State. (Supplied)

Protest action in QwaQwa in the Free State. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

QwaQwa – Protesters in QwaQwa in the Free State have barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks on Tuesday morning.

"Yoh! QwaQwa is burning this morning and no cars are moving. All the shops are closed and there is no business today," Peter Khumalo of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Free State told News24.

- Are you there? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

Khumalo said protesters were complaining about a lack of electricity.

"Other areas have no electricity, and we as the community are making a call that the mayor [Vusimusi Tshabalala] must vacate his office, because he is using the funds," Khumalo added.

He said there was no service delivery in the area ever since Tshabalala took his position as mayor.

ALSO READ: Police make two more arrests following Krugersdorp protest

Khumalo has also accused Tshabalala of illegally employing 500 workers.

"No procedure was followed and there were no interviews whatsoever."

Tshabalala could not be reached for comment.

ALSO READ: Roads blocked following Rosettenville protests


(Supplied)


(Supplied)

Read more on:    sacp  |  bloemfontein  |  service delivery  |  protest action

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#WaterCrisis ideas and tips from News24 readers

2018-01-31 13:57

Inside News24

 
/News
Motsoaledi's 'crocodile tears' are not going to mislead us over Esidimeni tragedy - Malema
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 