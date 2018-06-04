Protesters barricade roads with burning tyres in Cape Town

What To Read Next

A group of about 30 people have barricaded Westlake Drive and Steenberg Road, Westlake in Cape Town. (Supplied)

A group of about 30 people have barricaded Westlake Drive and Steenberg Road, Westlake, in Cape Town with burning tyres.



Maxine Bezuidenhout from the City of Cape Town's traffic services described the protest as violent.



The group started gathering at around 06:00 on Monday morning.

Bezuidenhout advised motorists to avoid using the two roads, including Tokai Road and the Main Road intersection with Steenberg Road.



It is believed that the protest is related to housing issues.

