Protesters have blocked the Golden Highway in Zakariyya Park, Johannesburg, with burning tyres, rocks and branches, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said.

According to JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the protest started at around 11:00 on Monday.

Minnaar said residents in the area allege that they have not had water for three days.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and to use the K43 and the R554 as alternative roads.