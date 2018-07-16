Protesters block Joburg N1

Traffic on the N1 south at the Samrand turnoff has been blocked as protesters walk on the highway.



Spokesperson for JMPD Wayne Minnaar says officers have managed to push the protesters to one lane and traffic is now slowly moving.



He said they cannot confirm the reason for the protest and who the protesters are.



"Traffic is now flowing, but there’s still obstructions in the left lane. There has been no damage and violence and just obstruction to the flow of traffic," he said.



Radio 702 reported that protesters with banners made their way on to the highway on Monday morning.



It is reported that Metro police members arrived on the scene to prevent protesters from crossing the road to block both sides of the highway.



Google Maps data shows that there are heavy delays at the N14 and N1 intersection.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter