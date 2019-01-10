 

Protesters demonstrate at Schweizer-Reneke school, parents fetch children

2019-01-10 11:36

Sesona Ngqakamba and Kaveel Singh

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke school children. (Twitter)

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke school children. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Several parents of children who attend a North West school embroiled in a race controversy, fetched their children from the school on Thursday as protesters demonstrated on the premises, several media outlets reported.

Tensions have been running high since Thursday morning as groups of protesters, some believed to be EFF members, gathered at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.

The school was thrust into the public spotlight after a photo emerged, which seemingly showed black pupils sitting separately from their white classmates.

READ: North West government dispatches team to investigate separation of pupils by race at school

The photo has since gone viral and many people, including education department officials, slammed the apparent division.

School officials contacted parents to fetch their children as they were concerned about the pupils' safety, Netwerk24 reported.

eNCA also reported that several parents fetched their children in light of the protests.

Answers don't make sense

Meanwhile, the father of one of the black children seen in the photo said he was told that the children were "scared of the white kids".

The father, who spoke to Open News anonymously, told the channel on Wednesday, after he had seen the photograph on social media, that he called the school to question the seating arrangement.

He said the teachers could not answer his questions. He later received a call from the principal as well as a school governing body member, who apologised for the incident.

He said he questioned what happened and whether the school promoted racial diversity.

"When they answered the question, they said to me kids were afraid of white people. I said: 'No ... it's not for the first time my kids [are] attending school or pre-school with white people,'" he told the broadcaster.

The father said he argued that his child had attended a multi-racial school in Potchefstroom before and that he was comfortable. The response was therefore strange to him.

North West Education and Sport Development MEC Sello Jonas Lehari and senior managers at the department visited the school on Thursday to investigate the matter.

Vuyisile Ngesi, a spokesperson in the office of Premier Job Mokgoro, said Lehari wanted to get an idea of what happened and what led to the racial separation in class.

"We believe that the action that should be taken will be informed by the discussion between the MEC and the school management and the report that will emanate from that interaction will inform the course of action to be taken," Ngesi told News24 on Thursday.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC is the 'antithesis' of these values - DA slams ANC over 'stolen' slogan

2019-01-10 11:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Suspects run for cover after security officers' heavy fire disrupts armed robbery
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 9 January Lottery draw 2019-01-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 