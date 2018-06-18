 

Protesters hijack truck and block R59 in Meyerton

2018-06-18 12:22

Sesona Ngqakamba

Protesters blocked the road with burning tyres. (File, Tammy Petersen, News24)

Protesters blocked the road with burning tyres. (File, Tammy Petersen, News24)

Gauteng police used rubber bullets on Monday morning to disperse protesters who had blockaded the R59 in Meyerton, Gauteng, and were stoning vehicles.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said residents from Sicelo informal settlement attacked a brewery truck driver and hijacked his vehicle. They parked the truck in the middle of the road, which they also blockaded with burning tyres.

"They took some of the liquor from the truck and keys from the driver [and] they parked the truck in the middle of the road," Masondo said.

Masondo said the group disappeared with the truck keys. Police were waiting for the spare keys from the owner of the truck so it could be moved.

Masondo also said the protesters damaged the truck's windscreen.

While there has been no confirmation, he said it was understood that the protest was over service delivery and housing.

No arrests have been made.

Police are monitoring the situation, and the R59 between Meyer Road and the Johan Le Roux off-ramp remains closed as the protest continues.


