Protesters torch Koster mayor's house

Protesters set the house of Koster Mayor Kim Medupe alight on Wednesday afternoon, North West police have said.



"In the morning, there was a service delivery protest where they blocked the roads with burning tyres and objects," police spokesperson Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi said.

Mokgadi said they had torched five cars at the mayor's home, and one at a guesthouse that was apparently owned by the mayor.



He said their demands were not known.



"The fire at the mayor's [home] has been extinguished. I can't immediately confirm the damage."

The cars that were torched at the Koster Mayor Kim Medupe's house. (Credit: Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi)

The car that was torched at the guest house that apparently belonged to the mayor. (Credit: Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi)

The guesthouse which was set alight. (Credit: Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi)

*This story has been corrected to reflect that it was the Koster mayor's home, not the Rustenburg mayor.

