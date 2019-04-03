AlexShutDown Roads blocked, burning tyres, cops on the scene

One of the South Africa's oldest townships, Alexandra near Sandton, Johannesburg, was shut down completely following protests on Wednesday morning.

In a statement by residents that has been doing rounds on social media since Tuesday, residents are shutting down the township, demanding services from the DA-led municipality.

Police and the JMPD have deployed a large contingent of officers to the area.

Several roads leading into and inside Alexandra have been blockaded with rubble, burning tyres and rocks.

Eyewitnesses have reported delays on the M1 and N3 which run along the outskirts of the area.

The ANC Zone 13 in Alexandra said it supported the proposed mass action planned for the Wednesday, aimed at forcing the City of Johannesburg to do its job, as mandated by residents.

