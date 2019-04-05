 

Protests flare up again in Caledon as police top brass visit

2019-04-05 17:55

Jenni Evans

Two protesters who died near Caledon.

Two protesters who died near Caledon. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Protesters overrun Caledon SAPS, torch two vehicles

2018-06-07 15:04

Protesting residents on the N2 between Bot River and Caledon clashed with police, following frustrations related to shacks being demolished. Watch.WATCH

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi called for calm in Caledon on Friday following the deaths of two people during a protest in the Western Cape town.

"Today we visited Caledon following the death of two protesters and interacted with the community and its leaders," he said on his Facebook page on Friday.

"It is alleged that the protesters were shot by police," he said. "During our interaction we reiterated our message conveyed earlier by our National CommisSioner [Khehla Sitole] that it is our humble appeal that the community of Caledon remain calm and allow the investigation to take its course."

On Thursday, two men were killed during a march, over service delivery and housing, from Uitsig and Riemvasmaak to the Theewaterskloof municipal offices. 

National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said on Thursday that, according to preliminary reports, police were dispersing the crowd when the two were killed.

Uitsig and Riemvasmaak are on the outskirts of Caledon and near a prison.

All firearms which were at the scene, including those of police officers and a private security company, were seized afterwards as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate probes what happened. 

Cluster commander Brigadier Donovan Heilbron said that an interdict had also been granted to prevent the occupation of a plot of land in Riemvasmaak, where people had started marking out sites for themselves with sticks. 

READ: Ipid investigating police after 2 protesters die in Caledon

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa announced that the R316 and the R320 from Caledon to Bredasdorp, and the road between Caledon and Hemel-en-Aarde outside Hermanus, had been closed by protesters.

"Currently it is very tense," Africa said on Friday afternoon.

He urged people to be safe and to use alternate routes.

By Friday evening the R316 and R320 were reopened for traffic. All roads in Caledon were also open. 

Mkongi also visited the families of the two men who were killed, as well as community leaders and Deputy Mayor Isaac Mbulelo Sileku.

The names of the deceased were not immediately available, but it is understood that one of them was 17 years old.

Community leader Jacques Brinkhuys, from the Pentecostal Church, told News24 that they had had protests before, but that they had always been peaceful.

"We had not seen something like this before," he said. "To lose the lives of two people is very sad for us, the broader community," sighed Brinkhuys.

'They are just burning tyres'

He said that between 800 and 1 000 people were pegging out sites on the piece of vacant land which borders that of a local farmer. He explained that rentals in Caledon range from around R500 a month for one room on the outskirts, to around R3 000 for a one-bedroomed flat in the CBD, and that people could not afford it. 

He said the Public Order Police were present in Caledon in the Uitsig and Riemvasmaak area on Friday, but that it was much calmer than Thursday.

"Nobody was throwing stones or anything," he said. "They are just burning tyres."

To his knowledge two women had also been seriously injured and were in hospital. One was apparently shot in an eye, and another in a leg. 

On Thursday, the mayor said in a Facebook announcement that protests, as a national phenomenon, were becoming more violent, and fears that there would be deaths "became a reality" on Thursday. 

He was, however, concerned that permission was granted for a march next Tuesday, not Thursday [yesterday].

Western Cape Safety MEC Alan Winde agreed with this view and posted an application for a march document on Twitter to back up his claim. 

Read more on:    saps  |  bongani mkongi  |  protests  |  service delivery  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WARNING: Heavy rains, possible localised flooding forecast for KZN

2019-04-05 17:10

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Can the ANC afford the Ace and Jessie debacles?
Traffic Alerts
Could it be you? 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-04-04 21:53 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 