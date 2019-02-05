 

Protests to continue at all UKZN campuses – SRC

2019-02-05 12:38

Kaveel Singh

The UKZN Pietermaritzburg campus has come under criminal attack, with as many as 16 reported robberies and muggings taking place since the beginning of the year.PHOTO: supplied

The UKZN Pietermaritzburg campus has come under criminal attack, with as many as 16 reported robberies and muggings taking place since the beginning of the year.PHOTO: supplied

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Protests will continue at all University of KwaZulu-Natal campuses until management approaches student leadership, the student representative council (SRC) says.

"Yes, we are continuing with the shutdown today. Students are present across all campuses today. We haven’t decided whether to speak to management yet," UKZN central SRC general secretary Siyabonga Khumalo told News24 on Tuesday.

He claimed that the university had not spoken to the SRC, this despite management on Monday claiming to have received a memorandum from students.

"We are waiting for them to come to us to accept the memorandum. We will see if they engage us the next couple of days. They must come to us."

Khumalo urged students to refrain from vandalism, but did not accept responsibility for two burned vehicles at UKZN during Monday's violent protests.

Read more: 29 arrested: Job seekers, shack dwellers and students protest in Durban

"We are with students. Whatever issues they are facing, we will champion them. However, they must not vandalise property. It deviates attention from the issues we are raising. We are not sure if it is students vandalising, but if they are, they should not do that."

Government to intervene

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that a task team of MECs was preparing to meet with stakeholders in the institutions of higher learning.

He condemned the damage to property during protests.

"It is warped logic that for students’ protests to have an impact, one must destroy already existing education infrastructure required to prepare young people to be the drivers of socio-economic development in their country."

Zikalala said that the burning of vehicles and property left "a bitter taste and should be condemned by all the people of KwaZulu-Natal".

Read: UKZN suspends lectures as violent protests dominate Durban campuses

He added, however, that government "fully understands and sympathises with the plight of poor students who find it impossible to meet rising education costs".

"We thank both students’ leadership and management in various tertiary institutions who have expressed their willingness to engage in a dialogue in order to turn around the situation."

Two vehicles were overturned and burned by protesters, while police fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

UKZN, together with the Durban University of Technology, announced it would shut down for the better part of this week to engage with student leadership. 

Read more on:    ukzn  |  durban  |  education  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I will kill you' - Bosasa operative to journalist

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Bosasa still in spotlight at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 2 February Lottery draw 2019-02-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 