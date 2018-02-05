 

Psychiatrist to testify on Jason Rohde's mental health

2018-02-05 18:02

Christina Pitt

Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife Susan on July 24, 2016. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Cape Town - Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe has ordered an inquiry into the mental state of murder accused Jason Rohde, after he failed to appear in court on Monday.

Rohde failed to appear at 09:30 for the continuation of his trial.

His advocate Pete Mihalik, submitted to the court three confidential medical reports, which booked Rohde off for six weeks.

But Salie-Hlophe questioned the submission.

"This is an open court and the confidential reasons offered by the defence is not sufficient," she said.

She ordered that the case stand down until 12:30, insisting that Rohde appear before her.

However, he did not appear later in the day either.

The judge ordered an inquiry to determine his mental state and to establish whether he will be able to comply with his bail conditions.

Salie-Hlophe wants a psychiatrist to testify about the accused's mental health on Tuesday morning.

The property magnate is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife Susan Rohde at Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

She was found dead in their hotel suite bathroom on July 24, 2016, after having accompanied her husband to the annual Sotheby's conference.

Rohde was the CEO of Geffen International Realty Franchises.

At first, it was thought she had committed suicide, but Rohde has since been charged with murder and accused of tampering with the murder scene. He has pleaded not guilty.

