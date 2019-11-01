 

Public hearings on controversial NHI Bill move to Nothern Cape

2019-11-01 20:20

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public hearings on the controversial National Health Insurance Bill are expected to take place in the Northern Cape over the weekend.

The hearings, facilitated by Parliament's portfolio committee on health, will take place in the Sol Plaatje and Emthanjeni local municipalities in Kimberley and De Aar, respectively.

Portfolio committee spokesperson Felicia Lombard said the objective of the bill was to achieve universal access to quality health-care services in South Africa in accordance with Section 27 of the Constitution.

READ: Public hearings on the NHI Bill have started. The committee chair explains what to expect

"… to establish a National Health Insurance fund and to set out its powers, functions and governance structures as well as to provide a framework for the strategic purchasing of health-care services by the fund on behalf of users.

"The bill further aims to create mechanisms for the equitable, effective and efficient utilisation of the resources of the fund to meet the health needs of the population, to preclude or limit undesirable, unethical and unlawful practices in relation to the fund and its users, and to provide for matters connected herewith," Lombard said.

In October, the committee said it had received 100 000 written submissions on the bill but had yet to read one, according to News24. 

Committee chairperson Sibongiseni Dhlomo said at a briefing, the Western Cape would be the last province where hearings would take place in February before the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

After Sona, the committee intends to look at all the written submissions.

Those wanting to send submissions have until November 29 to do so. 


Read more on:    kimberley  |  health  |  nhi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'If not for this guitar, I think I would die': Foreign nationals still in limbo after forced removals

2019-11-01 20:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:32 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Claremont 20:13 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners in Friday's draw 4 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 