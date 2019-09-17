Public Protector has ulterior motives for investigating him, says Ramaphosa

President
Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly questioned Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's
political motives for investigating him for money laundering in relation to
donations for his ANC presidential campaign.
According to Business Day, Ramaphosa
believes Mkhwebane was motivated by an "ulterior purpose" in her
inclusion of details of his ANC election bank accounts. These were reportedly
irrelevant to her investigation into whether he misled Parliament about a R500
000 donation from facilities firm Bosasa.
Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa had
violated the executive code of ethics by not declaring donations to his presidential
campaign in 2017, News24 reported.
She also found the statesman had
deliberately misled Parliament when he responded to a question in the National
Assembly about the R500 000 donation from former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
'Factual
inaccuracies'
Ramaphosa has since decided to
take Mkhwebane's report, which found he had violated the executive code of
ethics, on urgent judicial review. He said the report contained "numerous
factual inaccuracies of a material nature" and was "fundamentally
flawed".
Ramaphosa is not the first to
question Mkhwebane's competence.
Fin24 previously reported that
calls have intensified for Mkhwebane to be fired and that the DA was seeking to
revive a parliamentary process to remove her from office.
Cope called for Mkhwebane's head,
describing her as "incompetent".
Trade union federation Cosatu
said Ramaphosa should set aside all Mkhwebane's reports until her competency
and trustworthiness have been ascertained.
The Organisation Undoing Tax
Abuse (OUTA) also called for the Public Protector's reports to be set aside
until her fitness to hold office has been reviewed.
According to Business Day's
report, Ramaphosa accuses Mkhwebane of accessing "stolen", private
and confidential emails linked to the campaign.
"It is my belief that these
e-mails were stolen from the CR17 campaign computers. I call on the Public
Protector to explain how and from whom she received these e-mails,"
Ramaphosa reportedly said in his affidavit, filed as part of his court bid to
overturn Mkhwebane's report on his "CR17" campaign.
Ramaphosa reportedly argued that
the probe was done without any legal basis and was not conducted "in good
faith".
He says not one of Mkhwebane's
findings was "supported by the evidence in the record".
Ramaphosa
'litigating through the media'
It was previously reported that Mkhwebane
said Ramaphosa's lawyers were litigating "through the media", after
it emerged that the president's legal team had accused Mkhwebane of unlawfully
obtaining Financial Intelligence Centre information.
"It is so unfortunate that
the same president's lawyers are litigating through the media and it is a
challenge for us as an institution. They should not be perpetuating this
unnecessary litigation through the media," she told journalists on
September 11.
A calm and terse Mkhwebane said
she would address all matters in court papers.
"We
will address those issues when we prepare our response to court and we will
present our position as far as that is concerned. This is a matter of law.
"The
journalists should focus on what the law says about the conduct of our leaders
and the issue of good governance, transparency and accountability, instead of
us focusing on these issues and litigating through the media."
- Compiled by Riaan Grobler