 

Public Protector: I'm being subjected to the same treatment as Winnie Mandela

2019-08-02 18:02

Ethan van Diemen

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Netwerk24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkwhebane, claims she is being "subjected to the same treatment" as the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela adding that her ''family is being terrorised''.  

In a tweet posted on Friday afternoon, Mkwhebane says "Lest we forget how #WinnieMadikizelaMandela was treated by stratcom, Mama I am subjected to the same treatment and my family is also terrorized including my 89 year old mother."

Stratcom (Strategic Communications) was the name of a covert, dirty-tricks and disinformation unit that operated under the apartheid regime's state security apparatus. 

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) heard evidence from former Stratcom members about how they would infiltrate media houses and use the media to spread disinformation about struggle leaders such as Madikizela-Mandela.

Mkwhebane has now claimed that she is being subjected to the same treatment, seemingly by media houses.

Some Twitter users agreed with Mkwhebane. 

Carl Nieahaus, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, said he admired Mkwhebane's courage.

Other Twitter users were less inclined to agree with the Public Protector. 

Global anti-corruption journalism organisation The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) reported on Tuesday that Mkhwebane received a $5000 (roughly R70 000) payment linked to a broader network involving the Gupta family in 2014. 

That report does not prove any wrongdoing on Mkwhebane's part, as there is no evidence that the payment was directly from a Gupta-linked entity or person. It rather states that the transfer she made was from her own Hong Kong bank account at the time to her own FNB account here at home.

However, her denial that any transfer was ever made has left many confused.

In her response to the report, Mkwhebane said it was part of a series of events that were an orchestrated campaign and concerted effort in political circles, civil society and the media to discredit her "merely because she has been able to muster enough courage to hold those seen as 'untouchable' to account".

She railed against "dirty tricks from some figures and their allies in civil society, political circles and in the media".

The OCCRP report, Mkhwebane said, was part of this onslaught.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter




Read more on:    busisiwe mkhwebane
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC confident it will sway smaller parties in motion against Mashaba

2019-08-02 17:35

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three winners! 2019-08-01 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 