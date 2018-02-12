 

Public Protector Mkhwebane displeased with justice committee

2018-02-12 19:39

Lizeka Tandwa

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (File, Netwerk24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has set the record straight on a Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services decision to summon her to appear before it in connection with her work

The committee said at the weekend that it had decided to urgently call Mkhwebane to appear before it to explain comments she made about not having the capacity or financial resources to investigate information relating to the Gupta Leaks.

ALSO READ: Public Protector quietly releases Vrede dairy report, finds 'gross negligence'

But, in a statement, Mkhwebane said she only received official correspondence summoning her to appear from the committee on Monday.

"This is despite the fact that a media statement on the matter was issued by the committee at the weekend already," her office said.

She said she was deeply disturbed that she has to use the media to express her displeasure.

Committee chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said, at the time that it announced its decision, that the committee was "extremely concerned" about her comments and needed "clarity on what exactly she is trying to convey".

"We have further noted with grave concern allegations of her office suppressing some evidence. This type of allegations only tarnishes the good image of the office of the Public Protector," Motshekga had said.

However, the office of the Public Protector has responded that a Chapter 9 institution was established to support constitutional democracy and it was required to be independent and to perform its functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

"The committee has a constitutional obligation to assist and protect the office of the Public Protector so as to ensure the office's independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness.

"Despite the fact that it is not clear to her as to which public utterances will be the subject of the meeting in Parliament on Wednesday, Mkhwebane has confirmed her attendance."

Mkhwebane found in her report that there were procurement irregularities, "gross negligence" and maladministration related to the controversial Vrede dairy project in the Free State.

The Public Protector recommended as remedial action that Free State Premier Ace Magashule should "initiate and institute disciplinary action against all implicated officials involved in the Vrede dairy project".

DA federal chair James Selfe said on Monday that the remedial action was a clear conflict of interest as Magashule was implicated in the matter. Some of the revelations in the leaked Gupta emails were also not investigated.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane called for Mkhwebane's report to go on review.

In response, Mkhwebane, said the Public Protector's office will be defending this "vexatious litigation".

"It erodes public confidence and slowly chips away at the integrity of democratic institutions when we don't engage those institutions constructively, but rather use our social capital to bully and bulldoze others into parroting our world views.

"We will defend the brand of the office of the Public Protector, we will defend the integrity of our work and we will defend the dignity of the hardworking people that make this institution work."

Read more on:    public protector  |  busisiwe mkhwebane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Murder accused Diego Novella claims slain girlfriend assaulted him

2018-02-12 19:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Latest from outside the ANC NEC
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:27 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:44 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 10 2018-02-10 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 