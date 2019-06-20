 

Public Protector reveals what information she'll share with Zondo commission

2019-06-20 11:29

Azarrah Karrim

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Morapedi Mashashe)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has outlined what information her office will be sharing with the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

In a video statement posted to YouTube, Mkhwebane said she was detailing the record her office would be sharing with the commission "so that I can clearly articulate what we have in our possession".

"I'm not doing this to show that possibly I'm reporting to the former Public Protector [Thuli Madonsela], but it's just for the benefit of the public because this matter is of public and national interest, so that the public can know that this is the information we have and we have nothing to hide," she added.

Mkhwebane also pointed out that while the Public Protector's office was "not subject of investigation by the commission" it would co-operate with the inquiry.

Mkhwebane said she would be handing over a range of evidence to the commission. Some of the documentation Mkhwebane is preparing for the commission includes:

the correspondence between Madonsela and Lieutenant Colonel Christine Anderson, where Madonsela was inviting Anderson to a meeting as part of the assessment of the complaint;

Madonsela's communication with the DA's David Maynier, requesting specifics regarding his complaint 

correspondence between Madonsela and the then director general (DG) of justice where Madonsela was inviting the DG to a meeting to discuss the complaint;

correspondence between Madonsela and the then Minister of Justice informing the minister, Jeff Radebe, about the complaint and the minister's promise to share the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) team investigation report (which he did);

correspondence between Madonsela and lawyers acting on behalf on SA Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusi Koloane where Koloane was invited for an interview and to share details about the disciplinary process of in which the Department of International Relations was taking steps against him;

a letter to Mr Dlomo, who was on the national intelligence co-ordinating committee, requesting information from him as well as an affidavit from him explaining their investigation into the matter;

documents relating to the interview conducted between Tom Moyane, former commissioner of correctional services and the former state attorney; and

 • the closing report which was shared with the public.

Last week, the Zondo commission announced it would be looking into the Gupta Waterkloof landing of 2013 in which the family landed a commercial aircraft at the military base, which was filled with 200 guests invited to attend an extravagant wedding at Sun City. 

This is a developing story. More to follow.

