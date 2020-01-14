 

Public Protector steps in to help families get running water five years after taps run dry

2020-01-14 05:44
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (Jan Gerber, News24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After five years without running water, seven Limpopo homes have been reconnected to the municipal water supply network. One of the residents is a 72-year-old woman who was forced to use her old-age grant to buy water from other villagers, the Office of the Public Protector said on Monday.

This, after Thivhudziswi Lukoto from Ngwenani Yaha Themeli in Thohoyandou approached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in May to intervene after their taps ran dry when a road construction project damaged the underground pipework supplying their homesteads, spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said.

"In a written complaint, Lukoto said his mother often had to push a wheelbarrow in search of water. He added six other families in her neighbourhood had been affected," he said.

"According to Lukoto, road construction workers cut the water pipeline supplying the section of the village occupied by his mother and neighbours. He tried in vain to have the problem resolved."

'Settlement agreement' 

According to Segalwe, this included several meetings with Vhembe District Municipality officials.

In its response to the Public Protector's queries, the municipality said water was only supplied to the village at a basic level and there were no taps in the residents' yards.

An inspection in loco, however, found each household had a tap and meter legally connected by the former Venda administration, Segalwe confirmed.

"A settlement agreement, the terms of which included the restoration of the water supply to the affected households within a month, was signed by Lukoto and representatives of the municipality, with the PP (Public Protector) mediating," he said.

Lukuto confirmed to Mkhwebane's office all seven households had access to water now.

 - Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    public protector  |  polokwane  |  service delivery  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MTN Nigeria surges by maximum 10% after tax claim is dropped

2020-01-13 22:58

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Bring back death penalty, residents demand after murder of Michaela Williams
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 06:04 AM
Road name: M3

Cape Town 06:00 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Monday 2020-01-13 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 